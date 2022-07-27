Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$2.94 per share for the quarter.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
TSE IFC opened at C$181.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$181.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$190.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
