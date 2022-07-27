Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$2.94 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE IFC opened at C$181.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$181.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$190.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Intact Financial

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.36.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.