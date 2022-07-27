Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $383-391 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.66 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-3.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

IART traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. 28,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,100.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

