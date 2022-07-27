International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

