International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Personal Finance Price Performance

LON:IPF opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.11. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($1.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at International Personal Finance

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($28,554.22).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About International Personal Finance

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.