Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. 1,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 503,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $575.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.