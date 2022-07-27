Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,818 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

