Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,355 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 561,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 126,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

