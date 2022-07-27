Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 9.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.