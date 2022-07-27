Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

