Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

