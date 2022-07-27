Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes $2.06 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63.

