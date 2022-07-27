Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.06

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 373734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after acquiring an additional 986,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

