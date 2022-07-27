iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.30

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $32.69. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 18,247 shares trading hands.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Company Profile

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

