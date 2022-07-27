IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
