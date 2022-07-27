IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

