Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,228.00 and a beta of 1.12. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.