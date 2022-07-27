Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,228.00 and a beta of 1.12. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.