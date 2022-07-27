ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 179,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,823,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

IS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,824,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,879,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

