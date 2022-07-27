IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRS stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

