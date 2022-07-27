iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. 4,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,459. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

