iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

