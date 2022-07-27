iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stake Lessened by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000.

HEZU traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

