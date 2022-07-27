iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 5th Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 90,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. 527,257 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86.

