iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,506. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

