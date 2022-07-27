iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1,428.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $254,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after buying an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $23,641,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $1,718,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.21. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.97 and its 200-day moving average is $348.86. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.