iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 279,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,780. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

