iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,180,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 6,695,780 shares.The stock last traded at $32.96 and had previously closed at $32.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $997,128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

