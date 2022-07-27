iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.59. 144,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 151,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 689,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 83,241 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000.

Further Reading

