iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $139,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 52,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. 135,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,368,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

