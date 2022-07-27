iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 517,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,208,360. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

