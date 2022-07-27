iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,307 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. UBS Group AG owned 1.86% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,224,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

IJH traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $241.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

