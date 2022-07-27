iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average of $252.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

