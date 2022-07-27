iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $71,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,304,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $239.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

