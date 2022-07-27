iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 540,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,402,512 shares.The stock last traded at $398.15 and had previously closed at $397.24.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
