iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $34,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

