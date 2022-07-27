iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $179,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,738,000. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 86,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

