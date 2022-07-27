iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.