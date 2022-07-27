iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 75,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TIP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.02. 14,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,253. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.05.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

