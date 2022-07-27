iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.