Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Manitowoc worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manitowoc

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $383.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

