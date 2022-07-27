Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Culp worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Culp stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CULP. StockNews.com lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

