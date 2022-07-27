Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of 1st Source worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.