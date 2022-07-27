Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOUT shares. StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

