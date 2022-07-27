Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

