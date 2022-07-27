J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

