Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 456,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. 29,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,413. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

