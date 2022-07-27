Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Garmin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Garmin by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:GRMN traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.08. 45,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

