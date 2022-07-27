Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $628.36. 2,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,096. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

