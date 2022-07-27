Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

VEEV traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $211.34. 4,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,631. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.