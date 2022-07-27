Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.91. 67,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,786. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.33.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

