Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after buying an additional 369,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.01. 41,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,468. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

