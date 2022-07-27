Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $36,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,735. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.